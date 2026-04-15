Conor McGregor Settles Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit With Former UFC Fighter

Conor McGregor has settled a lawsuit filed against him by former UFC fighter, teammate, and business partner Artem Lobov.

Lobov initially filed the suit against McGregor claiming he was due 5% of his sale of Proper No. 12 whiskey, due to a verbal agreement made between the fighters to get the brand off the ground. McGregor denied he had made any such agreement, having sold Proper No. 12 to Proximo Spirits, known for UFC sponsored drink Jose Cuerveo tequila, for $600 million in 2021 to make approximately $100 million for himself.

McGregor continued to face Proper No. 12 but Proximo eventually severed ties after McGregor was found liable in a civil suit over an alleged sexual assault taking place in 2018.

Lobov had said that originally McGregor had wanted to start an Icelandic vodka brand and came to Lobov for advice because he had a master's degree in finance.

Lobov said he told McGregor to pursue Irish whiskey instead, McGregor told him put together a deal, and that deal was said to be the genesis of Proper No. 12. After which, Lobov said he was forced out by McGregor and his associates when the brand became lucrative.

Alongside his denial of the agreement, McGregor had previously offered $1 million in 'recognition of his contributions' in developing concept. Lobov declined that offer and started litigation in 2022.

But the case will not go to trial as his attorney announced during Wednesday's hearing that a settlement had been reached.

"I want to thank him for his hard work for my whiskey business," McGregor said about Lobov in a statement read by his attorney, Mark Hyman, per the Irish Indpendent. It was also noted that McGregor is focusing on his return to fighting, believed to be over the summer and specifically during International Fight Week in July.

It was reported after the hearing that Lobov didn't wish to speak about the settlement, but said he was "happy with the resolution."