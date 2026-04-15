Jake Paul Intrigued By Idea Of Fight With Former UFC Heavyweight Champion

Jake Paul has only been a professional boxer for a little under six years, but the former Disney Channel star has already faced some of the biggest names in combat sports, including a number of current and former MMA fighters. Paul was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports ahead of his MVP organization hosting its first-ever MMA card on May 16, a card that features former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, who Paul has talked a little bit of trash to over the years. While Paul isn't ready to get back into the ring yet after being knocked out by Anthony Joshua in December, a fight with Ngannou intrigues him because Francis only lasted two rounds with Joshua, while Paul lasted six.

"Him getting knocked out unconscious by Anthony Joshua in like one or two round, and then seeing me just take on Anthony Joshua for six rounds, obviously I ended up on the canvas too but not unconscious, I think he realized 'Oh snap, this kid is actually a lot better than I thought.' I think there's a chip on his shoulder that I went three times as long as him, and them I'm sitting there talking smack to him. So I think me versus Francis is an amazing fight, moving forward [that] is something that's on my list...I'm still intrigued man. I mean anybody can get it, my hands are tri-sexual, I can try anyone, I can try anyone once."

Paul had his jaw broken at the hands of Joshua and hasn't been in the ring, or even in the gym to spar since. However, Paul gave an update on his condition, stating that he could be ready to fight again by the end of the year. "I'm finally feeling healthy again. The jaw is definitely recovering, and I think once I can get cleared to spar, we will see. You know what that's like with talking to the doctors and going back in for some CAT scans, but we will see. I think it's either late 2026 or early 2027, but I'm eager."

Please credit "TMZ Sports" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.