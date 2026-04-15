Update On Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt's Arrest For Alleged Death Threat, Conditional Release

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has been conditionally bailed after an initial hearing in a New South Wales court.

Hunt was arrested on Tuesday evening for stalking or intimidation with intent to cause physical harm, with the "Sydney Morning Herald" reporting that police had answered a call-out and made the arrest after arriving on scene.

New South Wales Police confirmed to Wrestling Inc. that at about 6:30 PM AEST on Tuesday, officers attached to Richmond Police District arrested Hunt at a home on Broken Head Road, Newrybar, following reports of an alleged domestic incident. He was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged.

He was denied bail ahead of his initial court appearance on Wednesday, scheduled for 9:30 AM AEST, during which Judge L. Viney heard police allege that Hunt had been helping a family member with a task when he started to behave in an "intimidating and berating manner." This was said to have caused "fear and distress" for one witness and the family member in question.

It was further alleged that Hunt had texted the woman a death threat: "I'm just going to murder you in the end anyway."

The defense disputed that the message was sent, and he was not charged in relation to the text. However, police continued to oppose bail due to a "heightened risk" to the alleged victim and community.

And though the defense argued that his combat sports career was irrelevant, responding to police reasoning that it was a factor, it was stated he is likely to plead guilty to the stalking and intimidation charge.

The New South Wales Bail Division confirmed to Wrestling Inc. that Hunt was granted bail at Ballina Local Court ahead of another hearing on April 30. It has been further reported that an application for an Apprehended Violence Order is being sought.