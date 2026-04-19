Why Roman Reigns Says Nobody Will Ever Transition From WWE To Hollywood Like The Rock

Roman Reigns said that no one will ever transition from WWE to Hollywood like his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Johnson is so synonymous with box office acting that he has been recognized as a Disney Hall of Famer before getting his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, reprising his voice role of Maui in Moana's live-action remake this year, and marking a remarkable journey into acting since debuting as the Scorpion King in 2001's The Mummy Returns.

Reigns has since followed his cousin into acting, making his first major live-action appearance in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, alongside Johnson's titular character. And he will stars in this year's Street Fighter movie as Akuma, also due to co-star Cody Rhodes as Guile.

Even with the likes of himself, Rhodes, Liv Morgan, John Cena, and Dave Bautista entering the acting circuit since Johnson, Reigns maintained during an interview with Nico Leonard that no one will match what he has done.

"What he's done is unspoken, nobody ever hit the scene like Dwayne did and was just able to move on to the next thing," Reigns said. "To be able to keep it there, like that was perfect. Three or four years of perfection, and then to smoothly transition to the big screen, no one will ever do that. It will never happen again."