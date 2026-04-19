Why Roman Reigns Says Nobody Will Ever Transition From WWE To Hollywood Like The Rock
Roman Reigns said that no one will ever transition from WWE to Hollywood like his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Johnson is so synonymous with box office acting that he has been recognized as a Disney Hall of Famer before getting his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, reprising his voice role of Maui in Moana's live-action remake this year, and marking a remarkable journey into acting since debuting as the Scorpion King in 2001's The Mummy Returns.
Reigns has since followed his cousin into acting, making his first major live-action appearance in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, alongside Johnson's titular character. And he will stars in this year's Street Fighter movie as Akuma, also due to co-star Cody Rhodes as Guile.
Even with the likes of himself, Rhodes, Liv Morgan, John Cena, and Dave Bautista entering the acting circuit since Johnson, Reigns maintained during an interview with Nico Leonard that no one will match what he has done.
"What he's done is unspoken, nobody ever hit the scene like Dwayne did and was just able to move on to the next thing," Reigns said. "To be able to keep it there, like that was perfect. Three or four years of perfection, and then to smoothly transition to the big screen, no one will ever do that. It will never happen again."
Roman Reigns said he hopes to make the transition too
Reigns continued to say that, while he is in the process of making the transition, he is too late in the game of wrestling to match Johnson.
"My timeline, I've stayed in wrestling far longer than [him]. No one's ever been like white-hot in two years and then two years later now they're the biggest box office draw. No one's ever done that," he said.
Reigns said that the template was changed with Cena's longevity, and it became about ensuring you remained at the top of the industry for as long as possible.
"Technically I've been main eventing WrestleManias since 2015," he said. He continued to give credence to sharing the roster with Cena, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar during that time, calling it a team effort.
"But I was billed on the top of the card so that's 11 years now of being on top. So that's a long body of work. It's completely different. Yeah I hope one day to fully transition and use all the skill and tools I've learned in wrestling. But the way Dwayne did it was just unlike anything," he concluded.
Reigns will main event another WrestleMania this weekend as he looks to leverage his Royal Rumble win into a first reign with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Should he win, it will be his seventh WWE World title. Johnson won eight WWE titles during his time with the company, as well as an additional two reigns with the WCW World Heavyweight Championship post-acquisition.