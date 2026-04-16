Kevin Knight Makes First AEW TNT Title Defense At Spring Breakthru

Kevin Knight completed the first defense of his TNT Championship against Claudio Castagnoli during "AEW Dynamite Spring Break-Thru."

Knight won his first singles title in a Casino Gauntlet Match to crown a new TNT Champion on Sunday's Dynasty, pinning former champion Daniel Garcia after Anthony Bowens, Bandido, El Clon, Mike Bailey, PAC, Rush, Tommaso Ciampa, and Wheeler Yuta had already entered and fought alongside them. The title was vacated ahead of the event by Kyle Fletcher after he sustained an injury.

Knight defended the title against the only man in the Death Riders not to be fighting for a title on Sunday, Castagnoli, and looked to be having a hard time for it as the challenger looked for his Giant Swing.

Knight escaped the move, hitting his signature UFO Splash from the top to secure the title, handing Castagnoli his first another singles loss in his first match since losing the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship to Hechicero in March.