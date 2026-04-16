Sting And Son Make AEW Appearances At Spring Breakthru

Sting's son, Steven Borden, wrestled a dark show before his father encouraged and joined Darby Allin after winning the AEW World Championship in the main event of "AEW Dynamite Spring Break-Thru."

Borden has been following in his father's footsteps by wrestling for AEW, albeit exclusively in dark matches, since the end of last year.

He has yet to suffer a defeat during his time working both singles and tag matches. And he was also in action, per Wrestling Observer's Jim Valley, on Wednesday night against Lobo Del Desiento, picking up another win.

Steven Borden opens up #AEWDynamite in a dark match. #wrestlesky — Jim Valley FKOR (@jimvalley.bsky.social) 2026-04-15T23:43:37.761Z

Hook was also featured ahead of the show, beating Evil Uno before cutting a promo degrading Everett, Washington.

As of yet, Borden has only appeared on AEW TV donning the Wolfpac make-up during his father's retirement match alongside Allin against the Young Bucks at Revolution 2024.

Sting later appeared on the "AEW Dynamite" broadcast to give a pep talk to Allin ahead of his World Championship challenge against MJF. Allin went on to win the title in minutes and celebrated with his mentor as the show went off air.