WWE's Roman Reigns Responds To CM Punk: 'Keep My F***ing Name Out Your Mouth'

Roman Reigns laid into his WrestleMania rival CM Punk just days out from their WWE World Heavyweight Championship match.

In a video posted to X, Reigns was sat in the back of a car listening to Punk give an interview on being a fighting champion, as opposed to the "Original Tribal Chief." Reigns turned to the camera after seeing and hearing enough, noting that he had only defended the title three times since winning it November.

"You're not a fighting champion. You're not even a fighter. We've seen how that went," he continued. He said that he had told the company from the beginning he was an "unsigned billion dollar check" and called Punk coddled by management.

"You don't have that type of confidence because you're not the type of man I am. You're not cut from the same fabric as me. It blows my mind you think we're f***ing equals. In which way?" Reigns said as he promised it would only take the first couple of minutes to establish they're not equals.

He continued, "The whole industry coddles you just by having you in it. You talk about the old timers, those were tough guys. We've seen what happens when you try to be a tough guy. We put our whole reputation, the whole art-form on the line for you. Because what, a 100,000 internet marks love you?"

Reigns said that Punk's run on the independent circuit was "the s***s" and an embarrassment, and there wasn't a legend in his family that respects him.

"You're the reason we don't let marks in the business. Keep my f***ing name out of your mouth."

Reigns is looking to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career, having held the WWE and Universal Championships at a combined total of six titles.