Breaking Down The Belts: CM Punk's WWE World Heavyweight Championship
World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is set to take on "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 42, in what is more than likely the main event of night two. While Reigns may be the betting favorite over "The Second City Saint," likely due to his massive star power, that may very well be what keeps him from winning the gold on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."
Reigns, who notoriously works on a part-time schedule, could very well be off doing press for his latest movie, "Street Fighter," which could keep him from winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Sure, WWE very well could put the gold on him to carry on the red carpet, but it doesn't seem like Reigns is interested in crossing those two worlds any longer.
It's also Punk's first-ever true WrestleMania main event, something he's wanted for years. He's said he counts his WrestleMania 41 night one main event against Reigns and Rollins, but this year's main event, complete with gold around his waist, has to mean a lot more for the "Voice of the Voiceless." I believe he retains the World Heavyweight Championship at "The Showcase of the Immortals," but who will go on to take the title from him and end his reign? And, perhaps a better question, who should be the man to become the next champion?
Will: Bron Breakker
If Reigns doesn't win the title from Punk at WrestleMania, it doesn't seem like anyone is currently in the position to take the top title off the "Second City Saint." One person who could gain momentum after a major feud, however, is Bron Breakker, and he could dethrone Punk at SummerSlam. In that case, Punk would have a long reign as World Heavyweight Champion, which could be his final major title run. If he's dethroned on the second night of SummerSlam, his reign will have lasted around 273 days, a substantial amount of time.
It doesn't seem to matter whether or not Seth Rollins wins or loses against GUNTHER at 'Mania — his next feud is with Breakker. Breakker was the one to write Rollins off television in October when Rollins suffered a shoulder injury, and due to an injury to Breakker in February, the pair were not booked to face one another on the "Grandest Stage of Them All." When the pair finally face-off, they're likely to fight in at least two or three matches, and Breakker should emerge the victor of the entire feud. A major win over Rollins would put him in line for the World Heavyweight Championship, and he could win another major number one contender's match against the likes of someone like GUNTHER.
Punk and Breakker have previously feuded for the title, with their last match taking place on the "WWE Raw" Netflix anniversary, where Punk retained the title. At that point, many fans were already invested in Breakker and truly believed he was going to win the championship. That didn't happen and their feud cooled off, but reigniting it wouldn't take much with Breakker remaining the heel leader of The Vision.
Should: GUNTHER
GUNTHER barely made it on to the WrestleMania card, not because of anything he did, but rather, WWE booking him into a corner, and an injury to another star costing him his place. While it may seem strange to think he should win the title from Punk after all of that, it would help him get out of that corner, while still also playing into the "Career Killer" gimmick. GUNTHER having nothing to do after retiring three legends in John Cena, AJ Styles, and Goldberg is criminal, but putting the title on him could work, as he could be going into his next career-threatening match.
It's no secret that Punk is no spring chicken, and GUNTHER could play off the "you're old" thing that Reigns started, though kind of beat into the ground, against Punk. GUNTHER dethroning Punk wouldn't be a retirement, but Punk could take some well-deserved time off to rest and recover. When that happens remains up for debate, however, with Backlash feeling too early, but Clash in Italy would leave more room for the build.
GUNTHER could take the World Heavyweight Championship into his rumored SummerSlam match against Brock Lesnar. Lesnar hasn't been around the title scene in years, and it could be an incentive for him to take the match, even if he's not winning. GUNTHER simply needs something to do. The only credible thing for him right now is to win the title and take on all challengers, not just those ready to retire.