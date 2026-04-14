Breaking Down The Belts: CM Punk's WWE World Heavyweight Championship

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is set to take on "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 42, in what is more than likely the main event of night two. While Reigns may be the betting favorite over "The Second City Saint," likely due to his massive star power, that may very well be what keeps him from winning the gold on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Reigns, who notoriously works on a part-time schedule, could very well be off doing press for his latest movie, "Street Fighter," which could keep him from winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Sure, WWE very well could put the gold on him to carry on the red carpet, but it doesn't seem like Reigns is interested in crossing those two worlds any longer.

It's also Punk's first-ever true WrestleMania main event, something he's wanted for years. He's said he counts his WrestleMania 41 night one main event against Reigns and Rollins, but this year's main event, complete with gold around his waist, has to mean a lot more for the "Voice of the Voiceless." I believe he retains the World Heavyweight Championship at "The Showcase of the Immortals," but who will go on to take the title from him and end his reign? And, perhaps a better question, who should be the man to become the next champion?