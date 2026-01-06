CM Punk Defeats Bron Breakker In Raw Main Event, Retains WWE World Heavyweight Title

After several false finishes and an attempt by The Vision to help Bron Breakker win, CM Punk successfully retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the one-year anniversary of "Raw" on Netflix and a "Stranger Things" themed episode.

The first part of the match was dominated by Breakker until he was caught with a clothesline as he charged around the ring at Punk. With Punk handling more offense, it wasn't long until Paul Heyman jumped on the apron, calling for Bronson Reed and Logan Paul to come out. Dragon Lee, Penta, and Rey Mysterio come to even things up as Austin Theory landed a curbstomp on Punk. All six men brawled through the crowd, leaving Heyman surprised that his plan didn't work.

Breakker set up for a Spear, but Punk dodged it and the "Unpredictable Badass" went shoulder-first into the ringpost. Breakker kicked out a GTS and as Punk went for a second one, Breakker put him in a Fujiwara Armbar. Punk reversed into an STF, but Breakker managed to get to the ropes. After Punk kicked out of a Steiner Line, Breakker connected with a GTS of his own, but Punk reversed into an STF.

Getting desperate, Heyman jumped on the apron again to distract Punk. Punk punched Heyman in the temple, sending him crashing to the floor. Punk dodged yet another Spear and sent Breakker through the ropes. Breakker connected with a right hand from the top rope to send Punk crashing through the announce table. He put Punk back in the ring and set up for a Spear, but Punk hit him with a knee and another GTS to retain.