Video: WWE And Stranger Things Set For Crossover In January

Things are about to get a little strange on "WWE Raw."

On January 5, "Raw" will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Netflix with a multitude of in-ring action as well as nods to another popular Netflix show, "Stranger Things." This week, Netflix confirmed that the respective episode of "Raw" will take on a "Stranger Things" theme, with fans promised a night that intertwines the typical "Monday night mayhem" with the mysterious happenings of Hawkins, Indiana.

Along with the announcement, Netflix released a video teaser of the upcoming crossover, showing glimpses of WWE stars CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Kairi Sane, GUNTHER, Penta, and many others. Among the "Stranger Things" representatives in the video were Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, and Caleb McLaughlin portraying Lucas Sinclair.

As of now, it is unknown if any of the sci-fi-horror show cast members will physically appear on the January 5 edition of "Raw," which emanates from Brooklyn, New York. So far, three matches have been confirmed for the event, including a Women's Intercontinental Championship match pitting Becky Lynch against the current titleholder Maxxine Dupri. Elsewhere, Bron Breakker will challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, while The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

"Stranger Things" is in the midst of rolling out its fifth and final season on Netflix, with its series finale set to drop on Wednesday, December 31. The series initially debuted on the streaming platform in 2016.