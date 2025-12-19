Report: WWE Planning Crossover With Popular Netflix Franchise

Since "WWE Raw" moved to Netflix in January, the idea of creating crossover events with other smash hit shows on the streaming platform has been scintillating. Now, if WWE were to land in Hawkins, Indiana, and cross paths with the cast of characters from "Stranger Things," that might be tubular. Ask, and you shall receive.

As reported by "WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select," the Upside Down might feel a quake or two, as it is projected that WWE is set to host an upcoming crossover promotion with "Stranger Things." When this crossover event will occur remains undisclosed at this time. However, the final season of "Stranger Things" is being released in three parts on Netflix, with the first volume out now, the second volume set to be released next Thursday (on Christmas Day), and the series finale on New Year's Eve (Wednesday, December 31).

WWE's promotion of popular upcoming movie releases and television shows has always been the backbone of its marketing strategy to expand its viewership across other pop culture channels. In recent memory, this past summer, the company promoted Mike Judge's well-regarded reboot of the hit television series "King of the Hill," which is available exclusively on Hulu.