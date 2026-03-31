WWE's Roman Reigns: Cody Rhodes Requested We Not Cross Paths On Street Fighter Set

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet recently, Cody Rhodes was asked about working alongside Roman Reigns on the upcoming "Street Fighter" film, claiming that the two of them hardly ever crossed paths while on set. Since then, Reigns has been interviewed by "TMZ," where he commented on the claims made by his former rival.

"The rumor is that he was requesting that," Reigns said. "He was a little nervous that I was showing up, because he got there before me, and there was only a couple of days of crossover. So I think he was a little — you know what it is, the Tribal Chief comes to town, he gets a little nervous, he don't know what to do, you know what I mean?"

During the aforementioned interview, Rhodes went into more detail about his relationship with the "Original Tribal Chief," stating that while their relationship is awkward, he has nothing but admiration for all the things Reigns has accomplished. Rhodes also praised Reigns' work in "Street Fighter," promising fans of the video game series that there is something special to see in his rival's scenes.

Reigns and Rhodes were reportedly slated to main event WWE WrestleMania a third time this year before creative plans changed, with Reigns now taking on CM Punk while Rhodes faces Randy Orton.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.