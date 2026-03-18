WWE's Cody Rhodes Talks Street Fighter Filming & Dynamic With Co-Star Roman Reigns

While Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns won't be fighting at WrestleMania 42 as originally planned, there's still palpable tension between them in the ring, from their shaky alliance at Bad Blood 2024 to them competing on the same WarGames team in 2025. Interestingly, both men were cast for the upcoming "Street Fighter" film adaption – Rhodes playing the heroic Guile while Reigns plays the villainous Akuma – and according to Rhodes during an interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," the producers intentionally tried to keep him and Reigns apart.

"We had one day on set," Rhodes said. "I think they thought we were gonna fight or have issue, because ... they were very cognizant of, we would not cross paths. And we did, because I had to tell him the direction of one of the trailers, and that was our only moment and it was a very awkward, like, the weirdest – that's a crazy relationship! I have nothing [but] admiration for what he's done and accomplished, but ... I don't even like talking about it, because I don't know what it is. It's just a very strange relationship."

"The American Nightmare" might not want to go into detail about his relationship with "Joe," but he had good things to say about his former rival's performance in "Street Fighter."

"I can tell you what I saw was really special," he claimed. "[Director] Kitao Sakurai put something really special together."