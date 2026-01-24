Backstage News On Reigns Vs. Rhodes 3 At WWE WrestleMania, Potential Cody Heel Turn

Every year, those in and out of the wrestling business speculate on what could potentially headline WWE WrestleMania. For 2026, a lot people had speculated that a trilogy match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns could be one of the two main events, regardless of whether there was a title on the line. Reigns won the first match in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in 2023, Rhodes got his win back at WrestleMania 40 a year later, and a rubber match seemed like a good prediction, but that doesn't seem to be happening now, so what happened?

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paul "Triple H" Levesque simply changed his mind about Rhodes vs. Reigns part three, and all the creative direction that would lead to it has been scrapped. Meltzer also confirmed that despite some rumors, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has not had an impact on any of the current WWE direction despite Rhodes and Reigns not having a third match, and that it was strictly a Levesque call. Meltzer recently stated that Reigns is currently the "odd man out" in terms of the Undisputed WWE Championship scene, and while he is slated to return at the Royal Rumble on January 31, with his WrestleMania 42 direction becoming clear immediately after, the decision to put the title on Drew McIntyre has left his direction heading into the spring somewhat up in the air.

What isn't up in the air is the rumored Cody Rhodes heel turn, something a lot of people believe has been on the cards for a long time. Meltzer claims that won't be happening, or any time soon, with the company believing that a heel turn for Rhodes will only happen if people like Levesque feel like it's absolutely necessary and has to happen. Meltzer also noted that Rhodes' merchandise numbers are simply too strong to mess with right now, and that a heel turn wouldn't make sense from a business perspective.