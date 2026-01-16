Latest Backstage Update On Roman Reigns' WWE Return

Heading into the new year, Roman Reigns seemed poised to main event WrestleMania once again, with reports indicating that he would be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Title against Cody Rhodes for the third time in four years. However, after Drew McIntyre shockingly defeated Rhodes for the championship last week on "WWE SmackDown," Reigns' WrestleMania 42 plans have supposedly been altered.

According to Dave Meltzer in a new edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Reigns is currently the "odd man out" of the title picture following McIntyre's surprising victory last Friday. Additionally, the report states that Reigns is scheduled to return at the Royal Rumble later this month and his creative direction for WrestleMania should become clearer at the event. Reigns hasn't been seen since Survivor Series when he competed in the Men's WarGames match alongside Rhodes and CM Punk, though he hinted at challenging either competitor for their championships at the end of show. Now that Rhodes is no longer champion, it remains to be seen if WWE inserts Reigns into the World Heavyweight Title picture.

After McIntyre became the new Undisputed WWE Champion last week, it was revealed that both "The Scottish Warrior" and Rhodes lobbied for the title to change hands, with both men believing that another WrestleMania headlined by Reigns versus "The American Nightmare" could lead to audience fatigue. Tonight on "SmackDown" a tournament will begin to determine a new number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Title, with the winner facing McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.