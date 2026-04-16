CM Punk Talks Recent WWE Raw Pipe Bomb Promo On Roman Reigns, Pat McAfee, The Rock

In his heated feud with Roman Reigns, CM Punk has taken off the proverbial gloves when it comes to promo work, often getting very personal with his rival and taking some heavy shots at him. During the April 6 episode of "WWE Raw," Punk sat crossed-legged one more time, cutting what WWE has now called another one of his "pipe bomb" promos, this time levied at Reigns, The Rock, and Pat McAfee.

"Boy, what prompted it? It's kind of hard being me sometimes," Punk claimed during an interview on "ALL THE SMOKE." "Being known as the microphone guy and the pipe bomb guy, I think my 'good' is a lot of other people's 'great;' so when I go out there and I'm just 'good,' people look at it as less than, but everything can't be pipe bomb." Punk then shared his opinion that not every promo can be the greatest each time, but this time around, he felt that everyone from the bottom to the top in WWE have been frustrated. With the promo, he believed he could not just promote his WrestleMania match, but serve as their voice too.

Punk added that cutting a promo on Reigns, who was not even in the building at the time, was difficult because promo work usually includes two people who can "feed off" of one another's energy and get crowd reactions from both ends. "I'm fortunate that I have done this long enough and I have failed at this long enough that I am better at this than a lot of people," he claimed. "This is where I thrive; just me, I could fall flat on my face, and that danger kind of just heightens everything and elevates everything."

Punk is set to take on Reigns in the main event of night two of WWE WrestleMania 42.

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