Ronda Rousey Says This UFC Star Should Call Her When His Contract Expires

Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett caught a brief stray during the MVP MMA press conference before Ronda Rousey quickly rectified herself, making it clear she'd like to do business with the Liverpudlian fighter.

Rousey addressed her ongoing back-and-forth with reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison in a press conference on Wednesday, during which she went to great lengths to explain why Harrison is not on her level.

Part of that saw her draw on how much she was paid ten years ago and it being more than what Harrison is currently on, and in doing so wound up throwing an inadvertent dig to Pimblett.

"She and Hunter [Campbell] were trying act like her next fight is the biggest women's fight of all time. Then why is it being booked as the co-main event for a men's Interim title fight? The b**** isn't even bigger than Paddy 'The Baddy.'"

She quickly corrected herself, "No offense to Paddy. I think he's got more potential than anyone else in the UFC, and he should call me when his contract runs out."

Rousey will be returning to MMA with a fight against Gina Carano on May 16 headlining MVP's first MMA event on Netflix. During the press conference, she had been steadfast in her belief the concept of the event was put together by her and Carano.

It's unknown whether she intends to continue in MMA business after the fight, one way or another, but there aren't many other reasons for Pimblett and her to speak outside of his UFC contract otherwise.