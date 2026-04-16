Seth Rollins Provides Update On His Shoulder Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 42 Match

This upcoming weekend, Seth Rollins will have his first match in six months when he enters battle with GUNTHER on night one of WrestleMania 42. Last October, Rollins picked up a shoulder injury at Crown Jewel during his match with Cody Rhodes, causing WWE to creatively pivot with "The Architect" vacating the World Heavyweight Championship after his faction, The Vision, turned on him. Although Rollins still hasn't wrestled a match, he's been on television on a weekly basis since March and during a recent appearance on "First Take," he revealed that he's been close to healthy for a while when providing an update on his shoulder.

"I don't know if it's been fine for weeks and I got to apologize, but look, if I gave it all away to you right there, then I wouldn't have been able to get into the chamber and make sure that Logan Paul didn't win the Elimination Chamber match. So, in reality, by lying to you, I have done you a favor because I have saved us all the trouble of seeing Logan Paul in a title match at WrestleMania ... as for the shoulder, it feels great. I don't know that it's 100%, but maybe 80, 90% and I'll tell you what, my 80, 90% is pretty good. Good enough to get us in a position here where we've got a match at WrestleMania."

Rollins continued to explain that a victory over GUNTHER at WrestleMania after coming back from a serious injury at almost 40 years of age would be a massive feather in his cap and is interested in regaining the World Heavyweight Championship afterwards.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.