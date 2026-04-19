Former WWE Star Matt Striker Recalls Hosting NXT During Original Era

Matt Striker initially introduced himself to the WWE audience as a mid-card heel, known for his Striker's Classroom segments where he would berate the crowd. Later on in his WWE stint, Striker ended up hosting "NXT" during it's time as a reality competition. In an interview on "Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm," he looked back on his WWE hosting days.

"The idea came from the executive producers as well as the Chairman," he claimed. "I had such a great opportunity to work with so many up-and-coming stars, and it really helped – for my eye – to see 'that one's going to be a star, that one's going to be a star.'"

Striker then took a look at the roster at the indie event he was attending, PWE Expelled, claiming that the skills he learned from "NXT" have shown him that there are several future stars in the promotion. Circling back to his gig hosting "NXT," Striker expressed that it was ultimately a great opportunity for him as he got to see indie stars like Bryan Danielson make it in WWE.

"It was good for me because my career started grassroots – I'm an indie guy before anything," he stated, adding that it reinvigorated the idea within his mind that dreams can come true. "I think that's something people need to hear every single day."

After "NXT," Striker would go on to do commentary for promotions like Lucha Underground, AAA, NJPW, and TNA.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.