Wrestlers You Never Knew Were School Teachers

When one thinks about professions that would translate well into the world of professional wrestling, you'd think about actors, bodybuilders, and even former athletes like football players when their time in the NFL has come to an end. One job title that some of the biggest wrestlers across history have held, however, comes in the education field. From George "The Animal" Steele to TNA Champion and "WWE NXT" star Trick Williams, many talents have actually been teachers before, and even during, their time in the wrestling ring.

One of the most recognizable former teachers in the professional wrestling world today is AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. The former Mr. Woltz taught journalism, graphic design, and communication courses at a Virginia high school after graduating with a bachelor's degree in communications from Virginia Tech. Page started wrestling at shows in his hometown of Halifax County, Virginia, while he was still in high school, the place where he ultimately ended up teaching students barely older than himself for a few years to pay the bills while his wrestling career was still taking off.

Page told ESPN back in March 2018, while he was still wrestling for NJPW, that he would go out and wrestle on Friday nights and weekends after the school week was over. He called the schedule "brutal," "hectic," and "wild." The AEW champion would continue to teach while wrestling, even while he was facing the likes of legends such as Matt Hardy inside the historic Hammerstein Ballroom in Ring of Honor.

It wasn't until Page rose within the ranks of NJPW's Bullet Club that he was finally able to quit teaching. He left the profession behind in May 2016. Like Page, there are many other wrestling stars who got their start in the classroom before finding success in professional wrestling.