What Rick Steiner Is Doing These Days

"The Dog-Faced Gremlin" Rick Steiner won tag team championship gold all over the world alongside his brother as the Steiner Brothers, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his son, former "WWE NXT" Champion and Intercontinental title holder Bron Breakker back in 2022 after his legendary career. After making a name for himself in amateur wrestling at the University of Michigan, Steiner went on to compete in the professional wrestling ring in 1989. He and his brother Scott wrestled for promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and ECW, and most famously, WCW and the then-WWF.

The Steiner Brothers are regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history after winning a total of 12 tag team championships across the various promotions where they worked. Steiner's final match came in September 2019 for Tokyo Championship Wrestling, a tag team victory where he partnered with Kazushi Miyamoto. He had been competing on the independent circuit after being released from TNA Wrestling in 2008, where he had been teaming alongside his brother once again before they were forced to split.

Steiner made his first WWE appearance since 1994 when he joined his son at NXT New Year's Evil in 2022 to celebrate with him after Breakker won the NXT Championship. Following his Hall of Fame honors, Steiner was even involved in a short storyline alongside his son. On an April episode of "NXT," Steiner was kidnapped by The Schism's Joe Gacy and Harland and locked inside a cage.

Breakker would go on to feud with Gacy, but his father never stepped in the ring alongside him for a match. The "NXT" kidnapping was Steiner's final appearance as of this writing in WWE, so what's he up to these days?