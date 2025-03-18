What Rick Steiner Is Doing These Days
"The Dog-Faced Gremlin" Rick Steiner won tag team championship gold all over the world alongside his brother as the Steiner Brothers, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his son, former "WWE NXT" Champion and Intercontinental title holder Bron Breakker back in 2022 after his legendary career. After making a name for himself in amateur wrestling at the University of Michigan, Steiner went on to compete in the professional wrestling ring in 1989. He and his brother Scott wrestled for promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and ECW, and most famously, WCW and the then-WWF.
The Steiner Brothers are regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history after winning a total of 12 tag team championships across the various promotions where they worked. Steiner's final match came in September 2019 for Tokyo Championship Wrestling, a tag team victory where he partnered with Kazushi Miyamoto. He had been competing on the independent circuit after being released from TNA Wrestling in 2008, where he had been teaming alongside his brother once again before they were forced to split.
Steiner made his first WWE appearance since 1994 when he joined his son at NXT New Year's Evil in 2022 to celebrate with him after Breakker won the NXT Championship. Following his Hall of Fame honors, Steiner was even involved in a short storyline alongside his son. On an April episode of "NXT," Steiner was kidnapped by The Schism's Joe Gacy and Harland and locked inside a cage.
Breakker would go on to feud with Gacy, but his father never stepped in the ring alongside him for a match. The "NXT" kidnapping was Steiner's final appearance as of this writing in WWE, so what's he up to these days?
Career in Real Estate
Now that Steiner's hung up his boots and doesn't appear to be interested in being an on-screen character involved in his son's WWE run, he's focusing on his much quieter real estate career. He got his license back in 1995, just before he returned to WCW, but didn't begin selling until mid-2004. He currently is with Rick Steiner and Associates at Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage, which serves the metropolitan Atlanta area, where he's lived with his wife for the last 28 years. According to his Zillow profile, loaded with information for potential homebuyers in the area, Steiner specializes in residential homes, land and lake properties, and more.
As of this writing, according to Zillow, Steiner is selling 28 properties in the area, including a $2 million dollar home in Woodstock, Georgia. Zillow has him listed as the seller of 177 total properties, which usually range from $60K-$1.2 million in price.
Steiner is also a member of the Cherokee County School Board. Steiner attempted to enter the Republican primary in 2006, but was disqualified due to using his in-ring name of Steiner, rather than his legal name, Robert Rechsteiner. When he attempted to run again, he failed to get 4,500 signatures on a petition to allow him to do so. He however ran unopposed as a write-in candidate in November 2006 and that's when he won his seat on the board. Steiner was still a school board member as of January 2025 and his term ends next year.
WrestleCon Controversy
The last time Steiner was in wrestling headlines wasn't for the short storyline with Breakker in "NXT" or his Hall of Fame induction, but rather a more controversial reason. In March 2023, Impact wrestler Gisele Shaw accused Steiner in a social media post of yelling transphobic comments at her and a homophobic slur at another wrestler at WrestleCon. Shaw said that she was walking to her table at the convention when she heard someone call her "a man," "filth," and more after telling her to "get the f*** away from here." Shaw said she later discovered the transphobic tirade came from Steiner. When she confronted him, he continued to yell derogatory things at her.
Steiner was banned from the rest of WrestleCon's events for that year. Steiner was welcomed back to WrestleCon after he reached out to make amends following the incident. The convention's owner, Michael Bochicchio, said that despite not being publicized, Steiner "immediately apologized" to members of the staff and fellow wrestlers. He said some of those in Impact Wrestling met with Steiner at a private, mediated event, but Shaw chose not to attend the apology.