Bron Breakker’s career in professional wrestling is off to a fast start and his famous father, Rick Steiner, expects more big things in the future.

“I hope he’s even more successful than myself and his uncle,” Rick Steiner told Sports Illustrated. “We had such a special time traveling the road as brothers, but this tops all of that. This is his time and his chance to carry the torch.”

Bron Breakker won the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of NXT’s New Year’s Evil special on Tuesday night. Breakker’s win avenged a loss to Ciampa in the first title match between the two at NXT’s Halloween Havoc special last year.

Breakker finished off Ciampa with a pair of moves made famous by his father and uncle. First, he delivered a bulldog from the second rope, that was a signature move used by Rick Steiner during his career. Breakker followed that by putting Ciampa in the Steiner Recliner, a finisher used by his uncle, Scott Steiner.

“Watching that match was one of the best moments of my life,” Steiner recalled. “As his father, I couldn’t be prouder, and so is our whole family.”

Rick Steiner was in attendance on Tuesday night to watch his son’s championship victory in person. After the broadcast went off the air, Steiner joined Breakker in the ring as they celebrated together.

Rick Steiner won more than a dozen championships during his more than three decades in professional wrestling. He was a United States Champion and a Television Champion as a singles wrestler in World Championship Wrestling.

Rick Steiner is best known as one-half of the Steiner Brothers. Rick and his brother Scott won the WCW World Tag Team Championship seven times. They also had two reigns as the IWGP Tag Team Champions in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

