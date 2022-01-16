Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore took to social media to thank Matt Striker for his work with Impact Wrestling.

D’Amore wrote, “Now that @IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKlll & this week’s #IMPACTonAXSTV episode are done I’d like to take a moment and thank @AsleepOnThBeach for his time with us. I asked Matt to join us at the beginning of the pandemic. It’s always great to work with a friend of 20+ years. #ThankYou”

Matt Striker announced on January 5, that he was finished with the company after only a year.

Striker tweeted, “I am disappointed that my time with #ImpactonAXSTV is done. I REALLY enjoyed that locker room. Thanks for allowing me to tell your story. Thanks, everyone. Stay safe.”

As noted, former WWE announcer Tom Hannifan was hired as the new lead play-by-play announcer.

Impact’s first pay-per-view of 2022, Hard To Kill took place last Saturday. In the main event, Mickie James retained the Impact Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo. Results to the pay-per-view are available here.

