Matt Striker is reportedly done with Impact Wrestling.

In a now-deleted post, Striker tweeted that he was finished with the company and that he was disappointed that his run was over.

“I am disappointed that my time with #ImpactonAXSTV is done,” Striker wrote. “I REALLY enjoyed that locker room. Thanks for allowing me to tell your story. Thanks, everyone. Stay safe.”

PWInsider confirmed with Impact Wrestling sources that Striker is no longer with the company.

Since leaving WWE in 2013, Striker has worked commentary for various promotions, including Lucha Underground. He joined the Impact announce team in January of 2021 along with D’Lo Brown, replacing Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne. PWInsider noted that Brown will remain on the broadcast team.

