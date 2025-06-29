WWE Diva Search Contestants Who Became Megastars

In the early 2000s when sex was still selling like hotcakes for WWE just outside of its infamously raunchy Attitude Era, and women actually wrestling matches wasn't entirely the focus of the Divas division, the company took it a step further when it implemented its annual Diva Search. While the first year's winner, Jamie Koeppe, only won a photoshoot with WWE.com, when the contest ramped up in later years and was televised for fans, the winner would receive a one-year contract with the company worth $250,000. Women from across the country, with and without wrestling experience, competed to become the next WWE Diva.

WWE held the Diva Search beginning in 2004 and it continued annually through 2007. The winners included Christy Hemme, the late Ashley Massaro, Layla El, and Eve Torres. The winners would go on to have WWE careers that lasted longer than their initial deal and many won the Divas Championship and went on to become bigger players in the professional wrestling world as a whole.

Despite there only being four winners of the Diva Search, plenty of other competitors throughout the seasons were deemed "Diva" worthy by Vince McMahon and WWE and were signed to the company. There were plenty of women, like WWE Hall of Famers Michelle McCool and the Bella Twins, who went on to be signed and win the Divas Championship. Others, like Maria Kanellis and Christy Hemme, got their start in WWE, but went on to become bigger stars in other companies. For many women, the glorified fitness model search was a huge jumping off point for bigger and better things.