The Miz Recalls 'Full-Circle' Story Of Working With John Cena In WWE

WWE Grand Slam champion The Miz has done it all in the company, from headlining WrestleMania to taking an elbow drop from Snoop Dogg. Arguably the most prolific feud of the veteran's career has been with John Cena, of which there have been several iterations. Reflecting on their long-standing rivalry, Miz spoke to Adrian Hernandez on YouTube, describing a recent moment as a full-circle experience.

"John and I have had many rivalries and feuds," Miz said. "And it came to kind of almost a 180, if you will, at WrestleMania [40]. Because the day after WrestleMania, I'm tagging with John Cena — one of my biggest rivals ever. I'm doing the 'Can't see me.' I'm hitting [Attitude Adjustments] and giving him hugs in the ring and celebrating with him. It was a full-circle story of a rivalry. I felt like he taught me a lot."

Miz and Cena's storied history can be traced back to 2009's Great American Bash, where Cena soundly defeated a young Miz in under six minutes. Two years later, The Miz found himself once again facing Cena, but this time on the "Grandest Stage of Them All" for the WWE Championship. But things didn't end there. Another encounter at WrestleMania 33 would see the pair involve their significant others, in a mixed tag bout that exceeded most people's expectations.

"I went from main eventing WrestleMania, to the next year thinking I was not gonna be on WrestleMania," Miz said. "And then having another tag match with me and my wife [Maryse] versus John and Nikki [Bella], and what a fun story that was, what a fun match that was. And everyone thought that match was like a blowover, and everyone ended up saying that was one of their favorite matches on the card."

