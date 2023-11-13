Where Are The WWE Divas Today?

One of the main Divas who defined the WWF — and later WWE — in the Attitude Era and beyond was Sable. When many fans think of Sable, they think of multiple Playboy covers and the aforementioned bra and panties matches and pillow fights. And, of course, Sable also made an appearance in the infamous hand-painted outfit, for lack of a better explanation, during a bikini contest hosted by Jerry Lawler in 1998. While Sable may have been one of the biggest parts of these raunchier moments within the WWF and later WWE, she was considered one of the company's biggest stars at the time. The massive ego her mainstream media attention got her led her to portray a bad girl Hollywood-esquese character within WWE, which also had her performing more aggressively in the ring. Sable also reigned as Women's Champion for around six months in 1998 through 1999.

Sable is, for all intents and purposes, retired from anything even remotely associated with WWE after leaving the company for a second time in 2004 following a feud with Stephanie McMahon over a storyline relationship with her father, Vince. But she does still have some linkage to WWE, being married to Brock Lesnar. Back in Lesnar's time fighting in the UFC, she was often seen Octagon-side for his bouts. However, she has never really resurfaced for any of his WWE matches over the years. The couple live on a farm in Saskatchewan with their two children: Turk, 14, and Duke, 13. Sable will always be remembered as a pioneer for women in the wrestling ring during the Attitude Era, smashing glass ceilings for others who came after her, including many women on this list.