Recent Photo Of Sable And Brock Lesnar

A rare photo of Brock Lesnar and his wife, Sable, hanging out with their friends is doing the rounds on social media.

Sable, known to lead an extremely private life, has been spotted publicly only a handful of times since her marriage to Lesnar in 2006. She would often appear before and after her husband's UFC fights between 2008 and 2011, but hasn't been seen at a WWE event in nearly two decades.

Sable had her last-ever WWE match against Torrie Wilson on the June 29, 2004 edition of "WWE SmackDown" in North Carolina. Lesnar had left WWE a few months before, following his WrestleMania XX against Goldberg. In his 2011 book, "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," Lesnar wrote that he took issue with Sable still being on the road for WWE when he had already quit the company.

"I hated it when Rena was on the road," Lesnar wrote. "There is a lot of testosterone in the business, and I was worried about what some jack-ss might do or say to her. But Rena is a remarkable woman, and she can take care of herself. She did finally leave WWE, but not because they were treating her wrong or anything like that. She didn't do it because they disrespected her. She left for me. My wife is an amazing woman."

Lesnar had also showered praise on his wife for taking care of him during his severe bout with diverticulitis, which forced him to briefly step away from the Octagon in 2009.