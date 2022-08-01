As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling.

Lesnar’s thank you gesture got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and retiring himself. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he has learned a lot from.

Turns out, Lesar won’t be retiring anytime soon. As seen below, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena is advertising Lesnar as the marquee name for the January 1, 2023 premium live event. You can click here for more details about WWE’s first event in 2023.

World Wrestling Entertainment returns to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena with @WWE Day 1 on Sunday, Jan 1st, NEW YEARS DAY! See your Favorite Superstars from Monday Night RAW & Friday Night Smackdown compete at the 1st Premium Live Event of the New Year! 🔗: https://t.co/5XMrpyXAC8 pic.twitter.com/SG2a3bULKO — State Farm Arena (@StateFarmArena) July 30, 2022

The inaugural Day 1 event earlier this year was originally supposed to be headlined by Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns until The Tribal Chief was diagnosed with COVID-19. In a last-minute change, WWE would add Lesnar to a Fatal Four-Way WWE Title Match pitting then-champion Big E against Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. Lesnar ended up winning the 5-Way Match to capture the WWE Championship, which he eventually lost to Reigns in a Title Unification Match at WrestleMania 38.

As of this writing, Lesnar is not being advertised for next month’s Clash at the Castle premium live event in Wales. Typically, Lesnar is known to work WWE’s big stadium shows, so he could be added to the card for the event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

WWE also has an upcoming show in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel on November 5, and if history is anything to go by, Lesnar will be in Riyadh for the event. Crown Jewel will be the eighth event that WWE will hold in Saudi Arabia as part of a 10-year partnership with the country. Lesnar has worked all seven of the previous WWE in Saudi Arabia events, although he didn’t wrestle at Super ShowDown 2019 and only teased cashing in his Mony in the Bank contract against then-Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

