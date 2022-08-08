Many fans had dreamed of the possibility of a Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar dream match, and at the 2022 Royal Rumble, they got it, as Lashley took on Lesnar for the WWE Championship. But for Lashley himself, the match didn’t exactly live up to the hype.

“It wasn’t the match I wanted because like, there’s a lot of things that were involved there, man,” Lashley said on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin.” “It’s a bigger story than just a couple of weeks and a random pay-per-view, and it’s more than just that. I want to train for that match like I’m training for a fight … People want to see us fight, people want to see us wrestle … There still is a lot of unfinished business there.”

Lashley walked away from the match with the win and the WWE Championship after just over 10 minutes of action, winning the championship with the help of Roman Reigns. At the time, Reigns was involved in a long-running, bigger picture storyline with Lesnar — the “dream match” between the two former professional fighters was essentially a stepping stone to a WrestleMania match between Lesnar and Reigns, and Lashley was essentially a third wheel despite winning the title. Lesnar would return later that same night to win the men’s Royal Rumble match, and a month later, the Beast Incarnate would win back the WWE Championship after Lashley was removed from the Elimination Chamber mid-match due to injury. This set up the title-for-title clash between Lesnar and Reigns at Wrestlemania 38, which Reigns won.

Lesnar and Lashley have only met in one other match in history, a contest that took place four weeks prior to the 2022 Royal Rumble at WWE’s first-ever Day 1 premium live event. That was a fatal-five-way match that saw Lesnar win the title in a match that also involved Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and then-champion Big E. The championship match at the Rumble remains their only singles meeting to date, but Lashley believes they will have another one at some point — Lashley has been open about the fact that he would like to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

