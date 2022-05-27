WWE WrestleMania 39 might not be taking place until next year, but Bobby Lashley already has his eyes set on one particular opponent.

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump the former WWE Champion made it clear that he wants to face Brock Lesnar on The Grandest Stage Of Them All next year, stating that, “we’re not done.”

“If we’re in Hollywood, it’s a big matchup, for me, I’ve always had those really tough challenges going into WrestleMania,” he said. “Of course, this one has to be another big one, me and Brock, we still have a little score to settle. I have a win over him, and then he ended up winning my title back.”

Lashley and Lesnar was a dream match that fans had been wanting to see for a long time and the company finally delivered it at WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year. The All-Mighty picked up the victory on that night, making him 1-0 against the Beast, but he still wants another crack at him.

Lashley suffered a legitimate injury in that bout, which led to him being written out of the Elimination Chamber match at the following premium live event during the encounter itself. This saw him drop the WWE Championship, which was eventually won by the Beast, and since that point, they have not shared the ring.

The All-Mighty was able to return in time for WWE WrestleMania 38 where he went on to collide with Omos, which is a storyline he has been involved in since. He will be facing Omos and MVP in a handicap match at WWE’s Hell In A Cell next weekend, while Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 38.

Since then, the Beast has not been seen on WWE programming and it is unclear when he will be making a return.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will once again be a two-day event, taking place on April 1/2 at the SoFi Stadium. It was recently reported that Vince McMahon already has plans in place for that show when it comes to the top matches, but it is unknown whether Lesnar or Lashley are featuring in them.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts