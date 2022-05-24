Bobby Lashley and Omos’ heavyweight feud will continue at WWE Hell in a Cell, with the odds stacked against The All Mighty.

Following his return to “Raw” on March 28, Lashley entered an immediate feud with Omos, which set up a Goliath vs. Goliath battle at WrestleMania 38. Lashley’s brief stint away from the company came after being pulled from defending the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber through injury, just 21 days after winning the prize at the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar went onto capture the gold at the event in Saudi Arabia.

At The Show of Shows, The All Mighty defeated Omos to end The Nigerian Giant’s undefeated streak. The day after the conclusion of the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania, MVP turned on his long-time associate, Lashley, and aligned himself with the 7’3″ giant.

The feud between the two titans continued, which resulted in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, where Omos picked up the win via pinfall to exact revenge from The Grandest Stage of Them All. A Steel Cage Match then took place between the two behemoths on May 16, that saw Omos throw Lashley through the steel structure, allowing him to get to his feet on the outside and win the match on “Raw”.

Last night, a challenge was laid down by the former MMA fighter, which forced MVP back into competitive action. Lashley stated that if he were to defeat his former manager, he would get to pick the stipulation for his next fight with Omos at Hell in a Cell. However, if MVP was to defeat him, then The Nigerian Giant and former United States Champion could choose.

In the end, MVP was declared the winner following a count out decision. It was then determined on “Raw Talk” that at the Premium Live Event on June 5, a Handicap Match would be contested. Bobby Lashley will go up against Omos & MVP, with the odds firmly stacked against the two-time ECW Champion.

WWE Hell in a Cell will take place from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The event will air on Peacock in the United States of America, and on WWE Network around the world.

