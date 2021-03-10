Triple H took to Twitter today to congratulate Molly Holly on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021 class.

As noted, WWE producer Shane Helms appeared on The Bump this morning to surprise Holly with her induction. Triple H praised Holly and congratulated her on being the first 2021 inductee.

“Many people say @WWE Superstars are real-life superheroes and in this case … she truly is! A women’s champion, an inspiration to our current roster, and simply a wonderful person. Congratulations to #MollyHolly on being the first inductee into the #WWEHOF class of 2021!!,” Triple H wrote.

Helms thanked WWE for allowing him to surprise Holly with the big news.

He wrote, “Thank you @wwe and @WWETheBump for giving me the honor of breaking this morning’s news. I tried my best not to cry, I failed in spectacular fashion. [grinning emoji] [man shrugging emoji] Congrats Mighty Molly Holly! You deserve this so much!”

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on Tuesday, April 6 on the WWE Network. The 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted that night. Holly is the first name announced for the 2021 class. Names previously announced for the 2020 class were Batista, JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, The British Bulldog, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash).

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. Below are the tweets from Triple H and Helms, along with more comments from Superstars and Hall of Famers – Trish Stratus, Bayley, Lance Storm, Natalya, Beth Phoenix, Tegan Nox, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan.

So so happy about this wonderful news for my beautiful and talented friend #MollyHolly! She has given so much to this business and personally, she was a huge part of helping me transition into a fighting champion that could be taken seriously. Love and appreciate her so much! https://t.co/JYQRNiURwn — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) March 10, 2021

Congrats to Molly. Could not happen to a nicer person.Seriously she is the nicest person. https://t.co/GmIG2o1uhX — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 10, 2021

When I think of Molly Holly, I think of a woman who lifted up other women while blazing her own incredible path. Beautiful inside and out… congratulations Molly Holly on your @wwe Hall Of Fame induction. YOU DESERVE IT—— pic.twitter.com/Y8ocbuNyOY — Natalie K. Neidhart (@NatbyNature) March 10, 2021

It’s about bloody time! Congratulations Molly Holly, it’s absolutely deserved 🥰🥰 https://t.co/7YHKmdaRAi — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) March 10, 2021

💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Yes. 💯. I love this. I remember first seeing her in matches on Sunday Night Heat on channel 4 and I loved her! Then I got to meet and work with her and she was such a sweetheart ☺️ https://t.co/wsgKOl8xgV — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) March 10, 2021

THIS MAKES ME VERY HAPPY https://t.co/IGiV34DFQU — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 10, 2021