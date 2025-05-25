Whatever Happened To The First WWE Diva Search Winner?

With women's wrestling in the United States moving beyond the regressive way it was treated from the 1980s till the early 2010s, several aspects from the past have gone away. Among them was the annual WWE Divas Search contest. A staple of WWE programming during the mid-2000s, the Divas Search, in some ways, became a shining spotlight on what many felt was a problem with how WWE treated women's wrestling during that time. That's because the Divas Search would primarily focus on contestants doing non-wrestling related competitions, such as obstacle courses and attempts to seduce male wrestlers. It may be a big reason why a relaunched version of Divas Search was scrapped in 2019; at that point, a competition like that was out of date, in contrast to the seriousness WWE was now approaching women's wrestling.

If there was one positive one could take away from the Divas Search competitions, it's that it did lead to the introduction of several notable women's wrestling figures. The 2004 Divas Search competition, for example, produced winner Christy Hemme, who would later achieve success on and off camera with TNA; former Divas Champion Candice Michelle; former AEW/Ring of Honor/TNA/WWE star Maria Kannellis; and WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool. The years after would see Divas Search contestants like Ashley Massaro, Layla El, Maryse, Eve Torres, Taryn Terrell, Eva Marie, Alexa Bliss, Lana, and others achieve some level of success in wrestling, which they may not have gotten if not for being discovered in the competition first. One competitor who didn't quite make it in wrestling, however, was the winner of the first ever Divas Search.

That may sound weird, as most people believe Hemme was the first ever winner. In fact, she was the second.