Report: Christy Hemme Rejoins TNA In Backstage Role

With TNA's marquee event, Bound for Glory, set to take place in Detroit, Michigan this weekend, the promotion is strengthening its relationship with some of its old friends. Long-time TNA star Sami Callihan recently revealed that he wouldn't be going anywhere, taking on both a wrestling and behind-the-scenes role with the promotion. Now, another name from TNA's past is returning to the fold after nearly ten years.

Fightful Select reports that former TNA Knockout Christy Hemme has come back to TNA, albeit in a backstage role only. Hemme will be taking on the role of TNA's Head of Marketing, with TNA talent being informed of the news earlier today. Those close to the situation say that Hemme had maintained strong connections with TNA over the years, which likely contributed to her rehiring.

Hemme first became known to wrestling fans in 2004, when she took part, and won, the inaugural WWE Diva Search competition. Despite some onscreen success, including a WrestleMania 21 match against Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship, Hemme was released from the promotion in December 2005. Four months later, she signed with TNA as an onscreen talent, working as a manager, ring announcer, interviewer, and occasional wrestler.

In 2014, Hemme became more involved backstage with TNA, becoming a member of the promotion's creative team. She would remain in that position, as well as continuing her role as ring announcer, till early 2016, when she departed the company. In 2022, Hemme's friend and TNA head of talent relations Gail Kim indicated that Hemme was back working with the company in a backstage capacity, though it's unclear what Hemme's role was and how long she stayed with TNA before departing.