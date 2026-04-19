CM Punk Refused To Watch Brock Lesnar Break Undertaker's Streak At WWE WrestleMania XXX

WrestleMania XXX is infamously known as the PLE where The Undertaker's fabled WrestleMania Undefeated Streak finally came to an end, when "The Beast Incarnate," Brock Lesnar, defeated him. The end result was painful for many fans, but even a then-retired CM Punk claims he simply couldn't watch the match.

"I remember Paul Heyman calling me and being like, 'You need to watch Brock's [WrestleMania XXX] match,' and I was like, 'I'm not watching Brock's match, I don't give a s**t,'" he claimed during an interview on "All The Smoke," adding that Paul Heyman kept persisting that he should watch the match no matter how many times he refused, before he realized why his former manager was so adamant. "I was like, 'Wait, who's he wrestling?' 'He's wrestling The Undertaker.' And I went: 'Oh, okay.' I didn't watch it, but I understood why he wanted me to."

Punk took an "out of sight, out of mind" approach to the business during his hiatus, and avoided it even while his wife, AJ Lee, still worked and wrestled in WWE.

"I remember, I didn't watch anything until that next WrestleMania, and I was like, 'Well, I'm going to order it, because I'm going to watch my wife,'" he claimed.

The veteran then noted that he ended up missing the locker room and the camaraderie within pro wrestling, and as the years went by, this made him miss the sport, especially after acting in "Heels" and working alongside WWE broadcasters on Fox.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ALL THE SMOKE," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.