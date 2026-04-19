Liv Morgan Details Creative Process For Coming Up With Her WWE Ring Name

Liv Morgan occupies a prominent place in the weekend of WWE WrestleMania 42, but during a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Morgan instead looked back at the earliest years of her wrestling career, including how she got her ring name.

"I walked into work one day and they're like, 'Okay, you're either Liv Morgan or Liv Gallow. Pick.' And I was like, 'Oh?'" she said. Morgan opted to go with her current name because she knew about Luke Gallows, who wasn't signed to WWE at the time, and she wanted to establish herself under a brand new name without being potentially associated with him. "I never really liked 'Morgan.' Now I like it, but I remember like, first time signing an autograph, I'm just going to sign 'Liv' and that's all I've done."

Morgan also claimed that she tried to go by her actual name, Gionna Daddio, but the idea was shot down by WWE. She then noted that she recently saw the name "Gianna" trademarked for someone in NXT, which she didn't seem thrilled about. "I was like, 'Who the f**k got my name?'"

Morgan also opened up about ideas she had for a name before her debut, claiming she wanted to originally go with "Illy Milly" because she never wanted her character to have a "real name."

"I remember I pitched the name Penny Wap, because I loved Fetty Wap... And they were just like, 'No, b****h.'" She recalled that WWE denied most of her pitches at the time, which led to them forcing her to choose between the two aforementioned options.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.