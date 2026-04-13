Liv Morgan Discusses How She's Feeling Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 42 Title Challenge

This upcoming weekend, 2026 Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship on night one of WrestleMania 42. Saturday will officially mark Morgan's eighth WrestleMania, and after dealing with a major shoulder injury this past summer, she explained to Chris Van Vliet during an interview on "Insight" that she's focused on being in the present moment and isn't anxious about her match with Vaquer just yet.

"Iconic. We're just going and we're just getting better matches every single year ... I feel like since I've come back from my injury, I'm very much just trying to just stay in the moment and be present. Obviously, WrestleMania is heavy on my mind, but I'm not feeling any anxiety or pressure yet. I'm just kind of taking everything day by day and just preparing as best as I can. So, no, I don't feel pressure right now in this moment."

Although she's not feeling anxious about WrestleMania 42 yet, Morgan says the nerves usually kick in the day of the event and revealed that she suffers with performance anxiety, stating she sometimes vomits before certain matches. On average, Morgan estimated that she can be seen throwing up right before a match four out of seven times. Last Monday on "WWE Raw," Morgan luckily avoided another serious injury during a backstage angle, but was reportedly put in concussion protocol after the show.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.