AEW's Paul Wight Reveals Origins Of Floyd Mayweather Match At WWE WrestleMania XXIV

At WWE WrestleMania XXIV in 2008, undefeated boxing legend Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. stepped up to Paul Wight – then known as "The Big Show" – and, in a "David vs. Goliath" clash, came out victorious over the 7-foot giant.

During an interview appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Wight looked back at the WrestleMania clash, and shed some light on how the bout was put together. "Originally, that was supposed to be a tag," he claimed. "It was supposed to be Floyd and I against Rey [Mysterio] and [Batista], and unfortunately due to injuries, Dave [Bautista] tore a lat or bicep, and Rey messed something up."

Wight further stated that the two injuries happened before the storyline made it's way to television, which allowed him to instead step into the heel position and start a new angle instead. "There was such a size difference, I remember telling [WWE] — they're like, 'How do we make this believable?' I said, 'It's easy. ... Because I'm so big and arrogant, I will get on one knee in front of him,'" the veteran expressed, adding that he personally told Mayweather to break his nose, specifically because he had been boxing for a year and got used to shots to the face.

Despite making the request, he knew that in the moment, he would legitimately get angry and warned Mayweather to run when it happens. "'There's going to be five [or] ten seconds I'm not going to be in the right frame of mind; if I get my hands on you, I might hurt you and you're worth half a billion dollars.'" he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.