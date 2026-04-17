Thekla Earns 5th Successful Title Defense With AEW Collision Win Over Alex Windsor

Thekla's reign as AEW Women's World Champion continues following a victory over Alex Windsor on "AEW Collision."

Thekla and Windsor main-evented the special Spring BreakThru edition of "Collision," with Windsor seemingly on the verge of victory when she headbutted "The Toxic Spider" and prepared to powerbomb her off the top turnbuckle. Instead, Windsor found herself rocked by a pair of brass knuckles, which Thekla had sneakily retrieved from her gear just moments before. With the referee distracted, Thekla then hid the weapon underneath the ring apron and curb-stomped a dazed Windsor for the match-winning pinfall.

Thekla's victory over Windsor marks the fifth successful title defense in her AEW Women's World Champion run. In recent weeks, she'd also bested Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter, the latter of whom regularly teams alongside Windsor as a part of the Brawling Birds. Hayter herself is a former AEW Women's World Champion, having held the title from November 2022 until May 2023. Windsor, in her own right, currently carries the NJPW STRONG Women's Title.

Thekla initially captured the title by conquering Statlander in a Strap Match on "AEW Dynamite" in February. "The Cosmic Killer's" quest to regain it proved unsuccessful as Thekla beat her yet again in a rematch, this time in the form of a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match at AEW Revolution.

As of this writing, the next challenger to Thekla's title has yet to emerge, though with one match already announced for AEW Double or Nothing 2026, that could soon change.