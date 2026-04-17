Nick Khan Comments On WWE Integrating Politics Into Storylines

WWE President Nick Khan said it would be too tough today to run political storylines like the company used to.

Khan sat down with Bill Simmons for an interview on Friday promoting WrestleMania weekend, and was asked whether the company could run storylines commenting on real life, like it used to.

"Would you ever consider doing the '80s thing, using WWE to merit things going on in real life? Like some of the political stuff."

"Tough," Khan replied. "It's too tough with the political environment now. To have, like, ICE officers arresting Dragon Lee."

Simmons laughed with Khan and said that would be terrible, but clarified that he meant either a "Super Left Liberal" heel or a "Super MAGA" character.

"We did it for a moment of time for NXT when were coming out COVID; the guy who is in the Wyatt Sicks now, Joe Gacy, before he would body slam you he would apologize. It didn't work. He's like, 'I'm very sorry I have to wrestle you.' Everything, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry.'"

Simmons re-directed onto how the audience used to accept storylines of that nature, noting one exception to that rule as Sergeant Slaughter aligning with Iron Sheik as 'Iraqi Sympathizers.'

"Life is wrestling, wrestling is life. Both reflect one another," Khan said. "But the Sergeant Slaughter thing where he's an Iraqi sympathizer. Brings in the Iron Sheikh as Colonel Mustafa, brings in Adnan Al-Kaissie as General Adnan. Sheikh speaking Farsi and not Arabic."

Simmons said he thought it was the craziest thing and couldn't believe it ran, to which Khan agreed.