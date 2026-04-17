WWE Exec Nick Khan Comments On Possible Ramifications Of Middle East Conflict

WWE President Nick Khan addressed whether or not conflict in the Middle East has impacted plans for events in the region.

WWE inked a landmark deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia first in 2018, and in the eight years since the company has – even with a different regime – continued to expand its arrangement with shows, events, and attractions. This year's Royal Rumble was, and next year's WrestleMania 43 is due to be held in the Kingdom.

However, with the US-Israeli attacks on Iran spurring on a new conflict in the region, and Iran retaliating against western-allied Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, a doubt had been cast on the viability of holding shows there; there have also been questions over foreign investments from Saudi officials, given the attacks on their infrastructure and a perceived need for defense.

But, speaking with Bill Simmons, Khan confirmed that no plans have been changed as a result of the conflict yet.

"No, [plans have not been effected]. Turki has had the Tyson Fury, co-main event Conor Benn, Benn with us, fight on Netflix... That fight made sense at Tottenham [Hotspur] Stadium and we'll work around it and through it. But nothing's been effected thus far."

Saudi Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alashikh, is in business with Khan and TKO via Zuffa Boxing, sharing ownership in the promotion launched last year.

Khan also expanded on his stance on the war as an Iranian-American, while acknowledging he was not like most given his father moved to the county at the age of five.

"It's a trick situation out there," he said. "Keep in mind, I'm the child of Iranian immigrants. A little bit different than most Iranians in the United States in that my dad came in 1952 when he was five... I don't have family I have ever met who's there."

He continued, "But obviously monitoring the situation on the business side, and simply the political side. Number one we'd never send our wrestlers, our crew, anybody into an unsafe environment. But hopefully this thing clears up in the not too distant future. I understand that hope isn't a strategy. So it's a wait and see approach, and let's see what happens."