Big E Feels Like This WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Was Booked Specifically For Him
It's no surprise that the WWE star who coined the phrase "big meaty men slapping meat" in regards to matches between two bulky, muscular stars, is most excited for the WrestleMania 42 bout pitting Oba Femi against Brock Lesnar. Big E talked about the match on an episode of "Raw Recap" and while explaining his excitement, also put "The Ruler" over.
"This is like this was booked for me. This is like they made it for me," he said. "When I saw Oba Femi, when I met him for the first time, he had something... Then I watched him on 'NXT' and I thought, 'Yeah. This guy can go.' I got to watch him more and more and more, and I thought, 'He's the future.'"
Big E said that he's still a little surprised at how quickly fans have taken to Femi, not because he doesn't have "it," but because sometimes people trust in the name they already know, like Lesnar. Big E said that in the weeks of build before their 'Mania match, he's seen a man who is ready to "take the torch" in Femi.
"He's also a guy that can put on incredible matches," he said. "His movement. The way he can fly around the ring. To me, just a perfect blend of power, of speed, of technique, as well. He's not a sloppy brawler when he's out there. When you talk about the future of WWE, he's the present. He's the guy right now."
Femi Trajectory Similar to Lesnar?
Big E said that it wouldn't be a surprise if Femi was a world champion by the end of 2026, but the biggest test of his career comes against "The Beast Incarnate" at WrestleMania. He said he thinks there's still a way for Femi to continue his momentum if he loses to Lesnar, but it would be tough.
The former New Day member also put over Lesnar, saying he doesn't look like he's lost a step at all, even for his age, and that the Beast is just "built very different." He agreed with the sentiment that Femi is on a very similar career trajectory to Lesnar.
"I was sitting down watching the show and thinking, 'You're right. When's the last time you've seen someone sky rocket like this?'" he said. "I think it is truly, looking back to Brock's rookie year, thinking about what kind of run. We're very early in this Oba run, but that's the way it's felt so far. It's felt like 2002 again. Oba's going to have to back that up."
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