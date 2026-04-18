Big E Feels Like This WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Was Booked Specifically For Him

It's no surprise that the WWE star who coined the phrase "big meaty men slapping meat" in regards to matches between two bulky, muscular stars, is most excited for the WrestleMania 42 bout pitting Oba Femi against Brock Lesnar. Big E talked about the match on an episode of "Raw Recap" and while explaining his excitement, also put "The Ruler" over.

"This is like this was booked for me. This is like they made it for me," he said. "When I saw Oba Femi, when I met him for the first time, he had something... Then I watched him on 'NXT' and I thought, 'Yeah. This guy can go.' I got to watch him more and more and more, and I thought, 'He's the future.'"

Big E said that he's still a little surprised at how quickly fans have taken to Femi, not because he doesn't have "it," but because sometimes people trust in the name they already know, like Lesnar. Big E said that in the weeks of build before their 'Mania match, he's seen a man who is ready to "take the torch" in Femi.

"He's also a guy that can put on incredible matches," he said. "His movement. The way he can fly around the ring. To me, just a perfect blend of power, of speed, of technique, as well. He's not a sloppy brawler when he's out there. When you talk about the future of WWE, he's the present. He's the guy right now."