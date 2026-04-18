Kayla Harrison Calls On Amanda Nunes For UFC Dream Match Amid Ronda Rousey Spat

UFC Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison wants her fight with Amanda Nunes even more now that Ronda Rousey has had her say on it.

Harrison had previously called Rousey a liar when reacting to a story she had told about her judo days, and had also made the case that her injury-postponed fight with Nunes in January was set to be the biggest women's MMA fight of all time.

Rousey took issue with both of those things, launching into an expletive-laden tirade against Harrison during the MVP New York Press Conference promoting the May 16 event. She asked how Harrison-Nunes could be considered the biggest if she was getting paid less than Rousey was during her run and it was on the undercard to a men's Interim title fight. She then went on to say her fight with Carano is not only due to be the biggest women's fight, but the biggest MMA fight of all time.

Harrison had a more direct response after the conference, calling on Rousey to put her words behind a pair of gloves. But the following morning she couldn't help but get another dig in while calling on Nunes to get their fight going.

"Good morning [Amanda Nunes]! I can't wait for us to have the greatest fight of all time take women's MMA to a whole new level! The best vs. the GOAT!"

Good morning @Amanda_Leoa! I can't wait for us to have the greatest fight of all time and take women's mma to a whole new level! The best vs. the goat! — Kayla Harrison Official (@KaylaH) April 16, 2026

Harrison versus Nunes was scheduled for January as the co-main event to Paddy Pimblett versus Justin Gaethje for the Interim Lightweight Championship. But the fight was canceled and has yet to be officially rescheduled due to a neck injury suffered by Harrison.