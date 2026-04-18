Stephanie McMahon Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame By Her Daughters & Linda McMahon
Stephanie McMahon was inducted by her daughters, Aurora, Murphy, and Vaugh alongside Linda McMahon during the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.
A package played highlighting McMahon's years in the business, complete with a montage of slaps, her charitable work, and her time working behind the scenes as an executive.
Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus appeared for the section that showcased her as a pioneer in the 'Women's Revolution.' They said that without her, women's wrestling in WWE would not be the same.
Aurora spoke first, followed by Murphy, and then Vaughn, with the overall theme between the three of them being her role in making them feel "seen" and breaking barriers for women everywhere, as well as the fact that they find being compared to her as the highest compliment.
Linda McMahon then spoke and took a moment to praise her granddaughters. She then described Stephanie's time growing up with a father and a mother at the helm of a wrestling company, recalling a time when Shane McMahon bodyslammed his sister at home.
She named Vince McMahon directly as she described Stephanie's transition into the creative aspect of the business, performing day-to-day tasks for the former Chairman.
Linda said she left the company for a "somewhat different path," and got to see Stephanie take the helm as Co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE as an outsider and a supporting mother. She praised her daughter for marrying the love of her life, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and producing three beautiful daughters.
"Stephanie, you're the most remarkable woman I know... Congratulations on this amazing achievement," she concluded. Stephanie then made her entrance. Full of emotion, she said, "That was quite the introduction."
"The only person who is missing is my grandmother," she added.
Stephanie McMahon said without Linda & Vince McMahon 'None of us would be here'
Stephanie said she had been told she may not be able to conceive naturally, but through the grace of God and modern science she has three beautiful daughters. She expanded on her daughter's achievements in scholar sports before getting onto her mother.
"Truthfully, my mom should be the one going into the Hall of Fame tonight," she continued. "If it weren't for her, and my father, Vince McMahon, none of us would be here tonight. Especially not me."
A "Thank You Vince" chant broke out. And Stephanie then thanked her brother, Shane.
"No matter what has happened or what will happen in this life, I will always love you all," she said about Shane and his family.
She talked about her upbringing in wrestling, how she just accepted that Pat Patterson was gay, had her first dinner date with Andre the Giant at 14 years old – with him remarking that people probably thought he was a "dirty man" – and the Iron Sheikh bought her drinks, "... one time."
She then introduced a package for the Connor's Cure pediatric cancer charity, as well as Jimmy Spagnolo, a pediatric cancer survivor.
She thanked her in-laws for welcoming her into her extended family. She then thanked Nick Khan and his family, Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, and "most importantly," her husband.
"There was something irresistible about him," she said, saying that he was "forbidden" because he was talent, though that only added to intrigue.
"Paul, you are my soulmate, you are my hero, and you are the man of dreams. And for the record, you flirted with me first."
Stephanie said a few years ago, she felt what she had with WWE had been lost. She then cut a promo in-character to accept her induction, calling herself a "Boss B***" and name-checking Sami Zayn as a B+ player. And with that, Stephanie McMahon was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.