Stephanie McMahon Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame By Her Daughters & Linda McMahon

Stephanie McMahon was inducted by her daughters, Aurora, Murphy, and Vaugh alongside Linda McMahon during the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

A package played highlighting McMahon's years in the business, complete with a montage of slaps, her charitable work, and her time working behind the scenes as an executive.

Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus appeared for the section that showcased her as a pioneer in the 'Women's Revolution.' They said that without her, women's wrestling in WWE would not be the same.

Aurora spoke first, followed by Murphy, and then Vaughn, with the overall theme between the three of them being her role in making them feel "seen" and breaking barriers for women everywhere, as well as the fact that they find being compared to her as the highest compliment.

Linda McMahon then spoke and took a moment to praise her granddaughters. She then described Stephanie's time growing up with a father and a mother at the helm of a wrestling company, recalling a time when Shane McMahon bodyslammed his sister at home.

She named Vince McMahon directly as she described Stephanie's transition into the creative aspect of the business, performing day-to-day tasks for the former Chairman.

Linda said she left the company for a "somewhat different path," and got to see Stephanie take the helm as Co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE as an outsider and a supporting mother. She praised her daughter for marrying the love of her life, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and producing three beautiful daughters.

"Stephanie, you're the most remarkable woman I know... Congratulations on this amazing achievement," she concluded. Stephanie then made her entrance. Full of emotion, she said, "That was quite the introduction."

"The only person who is missing is my grandmother," she added.