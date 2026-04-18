Dennis Rodman Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame By Fellow NWO Members Kevin Nash, X-Pac

Dennis Rodman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by NWO stablemates Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman, coming out to the Wolfpac theme.

Nash said that Rodman is not new to being inducted, having previously been inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame. He played up the 'Bad Boy' legend of Rodman, skipping practice for the NBA Play-Offs to go and smoke cigars on WCW Nitro, winning the game, and then being fined much less than he made for the WCW appearance.

Rodman then made his entrance to the OG NWO theme. He said he had a speech prepared for him by Stephanie McMahon, but continued to amble on about WWE being the greatest sports organization in the world off-the-dome.

He said that there have been a lot of guys physically damaged by the business, but claimed that WWE as an organization has never turned its back on anyone.

He thanked Jimmy Hart, Eric Bischoff, and then started getting choked up while talking about his neighbor. He composed himself and thanked Nick Hogan, saying he was going through some hard times, and his father, Hulk Hogan, always stood by him and never gave up on him. He said he's proud of Nick.

Rodman then did his best impression of the "Hulkster" while praising the statue for him at WWE World, paying one last tribute to the late WWE Hall of Famer before concluding his own Hall of Fame induction speech.