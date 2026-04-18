Nikki Bella Insists She's Good To Go For WWE WrestleMania On Hall Of Fame Red Carpet

Nikki Bella has maintained that she is going to be by Brie Bella's side during their four-way ladder match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 42.

The Bella Twins are scheduled to challenge for the titles held by Nia Jax and Lash Legend alongside the tandems of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. But Nikki has sustained a foot injury, reportedly due to be replaced by the newly re-signed Paige (Saraya), casting doubt over her place in the match.

However, even as Big E pointed out the walking boot on her at the WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet, she maintained that she would be in the match.

"I'm feeling great, I'm just getting that extra rest in so I can be ready for tomorrow. Ready to go win those Tag titles."

"So you're saying tomorrow is still on?" Big E pressed.

"Yeah, I'm there," she replied. "I'm here. I would never leave Brie's side ever, so I'm still in it, I'm still there tomorrow, and we're going to go win those Tag titles."

Brie then chimed in: "The Bella Twins are unstoppable. Nothing stops us. We're used to obstacles and we overcome everything."