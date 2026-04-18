Sycho Sid's Son Gunnar Eudy On WWE Hall Of Fame Induction: 'Disrespectful As Hell'

Sid Eudy, better known as Sycho Sid or Sid Vicious during his time in WCW and WWE, was a posthumous inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Friday night, after it was announced he would be inducted as part of the Legacy Class back in March. Eudy's family did not give a speech at the event, but were shown in the crowd, and Eudy's son, Gunnar, took to social media on Saturday to speak out about the disrespect he believed was shown to his father. In a post to Facebook, he first thanked everyone for the support that had been sent his family's way.

"Last night's so-called 'Hall of Fame induction' for my father, Sid Eudy 'Sycho Sid' 'Sid Vicious' was straight up disappointing and disrespectful as hell," he wrote. "I'm glad my dad was big enough to put himself over even in death, because WWE damn sure wouldn't."

Gunnar wrote that he didn't see a single advertisement for his father and his Hall of Fame induction anywhere in Las Vegas. He said the gift shop for the event didn't feature any merchandise for him, either, despite being "loaded with all the Dennis Rodman crap."

"Maybe if we had waited another 20 years until all those jealous, insecure ex-colleagues were gone you know the ones who could never match his athletic ability, his looks, or his unbreakable will power to tell them 'no' he would've finally gotten the full induction he actually deserved," Gunnar continued.

He said he was trying to remain positive for the sake of his own son, who he got to bring to the ceremony to see his "hero honored," despite not knowing WWE "did his grandpa dirty." Gunnar said the family received a WWE Hall of Fame ring, which he said felt like something solid after what he described as a slap in the face.