TNA Star Elayna Black Says She Was Sexually Harassed By Fan At WrestleCon

TNA star Elayna Black, formerly WWE's Cora Jade, said on social media that she was subject to sexual harassment at WrestleCon in Las Vegas.

Black is one of many wrestling talents to have attended the WrestleMania week staple convention this year in Vegas, including Will Ospreay, the Gates of Agony, Willow Nightingale, and Minoru Suzuki to name a few.

But posting to social media she said that she had been "sexually assaulted" by a fan, recording an interaction confronting him on the matter. From what Black said in the interaction, the fan had allegedly grabbed her without consent.

"Just got sexually assaulted by a fan at WrestleCon! If anyone sees this guy ban him from anything ever," Black wrote via X.

"Hey, you're a sick f***ing pig, you like to grab women's a** and you like the come to conventions? F*** you. You're f***ing sick and disgusting, you f***ing pig, get the f*** out," Black said to the fan in question in the video.

Black continued to address the matter following discourse in the comments section. She said, "Couple of things since some of the replies are insane but not surprising. 1. He seemed very there enough talking me beforehand to know right from wrong. 2. If you can't control yourself as an adult in public around women without consent, don't f***ing go. Shut the f*** up."

She continued to react to comments weaponizing her presence on OnlyFans, while also saying she intended to no more meet and greets.

"Having an OnlyFans does not equal consent to be assaulted. Some you need to be in prison. No more meet and greets for me!"

Black signed with TNA in January to mark a full-time return to wrestling, having announced a hiatus last year to reassess her options.