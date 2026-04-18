WWE President Nick Khan To Appear Before Ali Act Senate Subcommittee On TKO's Behalf

US Senator Ted Cruz will Chair a Senate Subcomittee to discuss proposed reforms to the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act.

WWE President Nick Khan, as well as Golden Boy Promotions' CEO and Chairman Oscar De La Hoya, President of the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports and Executive Director for the Florida Athletic Commission Timothy Shipman, and Ali's grandson and professional boxer Nico Ali-Walsh are scheduled to testify.

Per the announcement, the hearing will assess the current state of boxing under the Ali Act.

"House lawmakers recently passed legislation changing the law to create a new, centralized, alternative professional boxing system called Unified Boxing Ogranizations."

"Boxing is a core part of American culture. Identifying avenues for its long-term success is critical for fighters and fans," Senator Cruz is quoted. "I look forward to examining how the current structure has shaped the sport, and if Congress should step back into the ring to preserve this cherished American tradition."

The Ali Act was introduced in 2000, building upon the federal boxing standards set out in the Professional Boxing Safety Act of 1996. The Ali Act was designed to address conflict of interest within boxing and strengthen fighters' bargaining power.

Last month, the House passed the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, claimed to be designed to make it easier for the sport to organize in the same manner as other professional sports leagues do.

The hearing will be held on April 22 at 10 AM ET.

Ali-Walsh has been vocal in his opposition to the reforms, with the legislation named for his grandfather designed to be anti-monopoly. He said that the proposed reforms are anti-labor, and stands purely to serve in the interests of promoters and major organizations, reversing what his family had fought for in the first place.

Press Release: the Ali Act Preservation Alliance pic.twitter.com/KawbrkhEcF — Nico Ali Walsh (@nicoaliwalsh) April 9, 2026

Following Ali-Walsh's public address and call-to-action, the World Boxing Commission came out to say it stood with him against the proposed reforms.

Khan will be representing TKO's interest in the matter as an Executive working with Zuffa Boxing. Zuffa's entry into the market has directly coincided with the proposed reforms, with Dana White looking to create a unified promotion a la UFC.